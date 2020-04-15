Peacock preview available today

An early bird preview of the new "Peacock" video streaming service is available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers starting today.

And there's talk the nationwide release of the NBC-Universal service could be moved up from the planned July 15th launch date.

The chairman of Peacock said his team was considering moving the launch date up to get Peacock's programming in front of millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders.

The Peacock mobile application and smart TV application won't be ready until the nationwide launch date, whether that's July 15th or sooner

Peacock will have a free version and a paid version.

