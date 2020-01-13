Patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early today

A trough of low pressure swinging through the area early this morning will touch off patchy light snow or freezing drizzle. Just trace amounts of precipitation are expected, but it could still be enough to cause some fresh slick spots on some roadways early this morning. Most of today we will be under the clouds and temperatures today climb to near 40 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible and lows in the mid 20s.

We have the chance of a few snowflakes or some patch drizzle again on Tuesday morning. Some light accumulation of snow will be possible again on Wednesday. Friday into Saturday an area of low pressure heads through the Great Lakes region that could bring accumulating snow to the area.

This week river levels will continue to be high from the weekend rain. Most area rivers over the next few days will be at or over flood stage. Stay alert to changing conditions near area rivers and streams.

