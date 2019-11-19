Patchy drizzle and fog today

Low clouds will hold over Mid-Michigan today into tonight. Patchy fog and drizzle will be possible today into tonight as well. Temperatures early this morning will be near freezing. Temperatures climb to near 40 by late afternoon. Lows tonight once again drop to near 30. Early this morning and again late tonight be alert to the possibility of a few icy patches forming on some roadways and sidewalks. Wednesday we remain under the clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday a storm system passing through the Northern Great Lakes will bring rain showers and gusty winds to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures Thursday will be near 50. Thursday night the rain showers switching briefly to snowflakes before ending. Friday we turn partly cloudy with highs near 40.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.