Participants use Saturday's snow for Cardboard Classic

Saturday's snow came in perfect timing for the popular Lansing annual event, the Cardboard Classic.

Sled racing enthusiasts came together once again for an annual winter event filled with creativity, races, and (sometimes) crashes.

Sled construction consisted of cardboard, paint, glue, and/or duct tape.

Participants created everything from a bat mobile,baby Yoda in crib, a dragon,rocket,a big foot (literally a giant foot ), wonder woman and more.

Organizers say the light-hearted, all-ages competition is a great way to get out of the house,spend time with friends and family, and enjoy Michigan's winter season.

"When you go around, talk to the kids about like them building the sleds, it is so great seeing like the looks on the faces and about how excited they are," said Daedalian Lowry, the event coordinator. "And of course getting them on the hill they love going down the hill, and it's great just to see the kids enjoy it so much."

Entry fee is $5 per sled and proceeds benefit Gier Community Center and LCC radio.

