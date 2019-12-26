Part of U.S. 23 reopens after semi crashes into bridge

Part of a major Michigan highway has reopened Thursday evening after a crash involving a semi-truck shut it down for several hours.

WJRT reports the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Owen Road were closed for more than two hours after a semi-truck traveling on the highway crashed into the Owen Road bridge.

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m.

Fenton Police say the truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

Both lanes of southbound U.S. 23 and the eastbound lanes of Owen Road were open at 3:30 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation sent a crew to evaluate whether the Owen Road bridge suffered any damage.

Spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall said the bridge suffered no serious structural damage and no immediate repairs were planned.

Another MDOT crew is expected to visit the site on Friday for a full damage assessment.

