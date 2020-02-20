Part of Grand River shut down for repairs

Part of E. Grand River Ave in East Lansing is closed for maintenance work.

The northernmost westbound lane of Grand River between Coolidge Rd. and N. Clipper St. is shut down so that the Lansing Board of Water And Light (BWL) can repair a water main break.

The work is taking place at the intersection of Grand River and Saginaw St.

The repairs began at 7 pm Thursday, and are expected to finish up by the morning commute on Friday.

The public will still be able to access their homes and businesses that are adjacent to the work.

Drivers are asked to look for alternative routes.

