MEDC announces funding for building rehab projects

Money for small businesses and community revitalization projects statewide was approved Tuesday, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation news release.

The money is to help businesses overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the projects receiving funds is the ANC Holdings plan to rehabilitate the Lansing building housing the Allen Neighborhood Center, 1611 E Kalamazoo St. The Allen Place Project will include rental housing, health care services, a culinary school, a kitchen for food entrepreneurs and more.

Another Lansing program benefitting from the MEDC funding is the redevelopment of Lansing’s Temple building at 502 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.

“When completed, the Temple Redevelopment project will consist of a five-story mixed-use building with commercial/office space, mixed-income residential apartments and a parking structure,” the release said.

For more information on these and other MEDC projects, go to www.michiganbusiness.org.

