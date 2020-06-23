Parolees to automatically get IDs upon release

It’s going to get easier for people who were incarcerated to get driver licenses and state IDs in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of State and Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that a joint initiative will issue a license or ID when someone is paroled, along with making sure they know their voting rights have been restored.

“For formerly incarcerated individuals, obtaining ID is one of the biggest obstacles they face, and it’s also the first hurdle they have to cross before they can do anything else,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in the release. “This partnership removes that obstacle and helps returning citizens start off on the right track to reintegrating into their communities.”

A pilot program was done, and the full program will be launched “later this summer,” according to the release.

MDOC will get the documents needed for the cards, which will be sent directly to MDOS.

Upon parole, the cards will be provided and people will be registered to vote, unless they don’t want to register. They will also receive workforce development packets.

“Proactive programs, like this, will restore returning citizens with the rights that they are guaranteed under the law and provide lifelong opportunity after parole,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in the release.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

