Parking changes headed to Lansing

If you head out to downtown Lansing on weekends, a parking change is coming and soon you won't have to dig around in your pockets for change anymore.

New parking kiosks are being placed downtown that will take credit and debit cards. The kiosks still accept cash and change too.

A mobile parking app will also be launching so you can pay from your smartphone.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Brian McGrain, director of economic development and planning development and Chad Gamble, Lansing Parking Manager will be unveiling these changes on Thursday at the southeast corner of Ottawa Street and Washington Square in front of 100 N. Washington building.

The unveiling is supposed to happen on Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

