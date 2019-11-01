Parents speak out at community vigil

The parents of three boys killed in a fire speak out the first time during a candle light vigil.

Hundreds showed up outside of the family's home in north Lansing.

"My boys, my boys are definitely on my heart. My heart is heavy. It really is, those boys were my world," Juan Carlos Zavala, the father, said.

Those are words of a grieving father who says his life will never be the same. Three-year-old Manolo, 5-year-old Ramiro and 8-year-old Juan Zavala lost their lives Wednesday morning after their house, on the 2000 block of New York Avenue, went up in flames.

Their mother Alyssa Wallace survived the fire and was released from Sparrow Hospital. She told News 10 it all seems unreal.

"They were very loving. They always had smiles on their faces and they were always happy," Wallace said.

Friday night, hundreds of people lit candles for the Zavala boys, a trio family say will be remembered for their rambunctious spirits.

"They lit up the room everywhere they went. Everywhere I go I took them. Everyone's like 'oh they're so handsome. They're so handsome. They look just like you,"' Carlos said.

The boys' parents say although they're feeling deep sorrow, they're finding comfort from the out-pour of support from family, friends and the community.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody. To both families and the communities for being here," Wallace said.

"I feel lost without them. I do feel dead inside but I know they don't want me to feel like that. I know they don't want me to feel like that. I just wanted to let you know, fly high boys. Fly high," Carlos said.

If you'd like to help the family, there is a Facebook fundraiser page named the ZavalaKidsFund.

