Parents uncertain about future of schools in the fall

Tuesday night parents say they're still not sure what school will look like come fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Earlier on Tuesday Ingham County's Health Officer, said schools might want to plan for online classes.

Mom of 4 Courtney Fricker says she is looking forward to her kids going back to school.

She says that it's been difficult to keep track of all their school work while they're learning from home.

She says she's ready to let the teachers take back control in a face-to-face learning setting, but is not sure about what that would look like.

"I think I would have my reservations if things would be too different for the kids. Like, if they're going to put in measures where kids had to wear masks and that kind of thing. I think that might be alarming for a kid... so I might have my reservations about that," said Ficker.

Fricker says her kids have been in the Holt Public Schools system for a long time and trusts whatever decisions they make moving forward.

"I feel like they'll make the right call for the kids and so I do kind - I trust them and their decisions."

Katie Ingraham is also a Holt Public Schools Parent.

She says if schools do resume face-to-face learning she's concerned about their health and safety.

"They're not good at not touching each other or not touching their face and so how - how do you make sure that the kids are going to be safe and that we're able to follow some of those things that are in place right now if that's still happening in the fall and they're not going to be exchanging germs and bringing then bringing those home," said Ingraham.

While the idea of her kids going back to school in person is unsettling right now.

Ingraham, says she still thinks face-to-face learning is important and hopes schools can learn to adapt.

"The quality of education that happens when a teacher can connect with a student on a one-on-one level, you know, crouch down look that student in their eye and have a conversation with them is not the same when you're behind a computer screen. It's just not," said Ingraham.

Superintendent of Holt Public Schools.

Dr. David Hornak says a committee will meet at the end of the week to talk about how the school district will proceed in the fall.

But it's still too early to say for sure what classes will look like.

