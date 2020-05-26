Parents may be the problem with some picky eaters!

Attention to parents of picky eaters! You may be part of the problem!!

A new study from the University of Michigan followed nearly 400 lower income children from age four to nine.

It showed picky eating habits started very early, but many tactics parents used, like being demanding, or restricting foods, were linked with some of the pickiest eaters over time.

Experts say picky eating does not cause any nutritional problems, and may even lead to a healthier weight.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'Pediatrics.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.