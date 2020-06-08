Parents hope new GLPS superintendent comes from outside the district

Parents in Grand Ledge Public Schools are hoping the school board will continue to listen while it searches for a new superintendent.

"We need a real shift," said Margo Susnjar.

"I was actually very excited," said Beatrice Alfaro.

Parents in the district are happy the school board is taking steps to fire Dr. Brian Metcalf as its superintendent.

Last week, parents called for his removal after he posted on Facebook that George Floyd wouldn't have been killed if he was a law-abiding citizen.

Alfaro has two children in the district. She said this was the only acceptable action.

"I don't believe him resigning would've been enough. I feel like he needed to feel what he did like we felt what he said," she said.

Metcalf was placed on paid administrative leave Friday while the school board's lawyer writes a letter of termination.

Before the decision, the board spent seven hours listen to parents, teachers and students.

Many explained GLPS has a reputation for racism within the district.

"When my daughter started going to school in the Grand Ledge district, I was under the impression things were different. Not much but better," said Alfaro.

That's why Alfaro is hoping the board will consider diversity when hiring the district's next leader.

"I wish moving forward they'd bring someone in who cares about all of our values," she said.

For Sunjar, that means looking outside Grand Ledge Public Schools.

"I think they need to start listening. I don't think they can have anybody who's currently involved in the current leadership replace Metcalf," said Sunjar.

News 10 did talk to Metcalf Monday, but he declined to comment for the story.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Board President Denise DuFort said in an email "The board speaks through its minutes and its actions. I have no further comment at this time."

You can watch Monday's meeting here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84084408721

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.