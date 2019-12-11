Parents frustrated over finals week care packages that never showed

Some parents of MSU students are upset over care packages for their kids, ordered from the university-approved supplier, that never arrived.

Now finals week is almost over and the parents want answers from On Campus Marketing LLC. (OCM), who didn't do their job.

Lisa Freund is a MSU parent and a huge Michigan State fan.

When she got a letter in the mail asking if she wanted to buy a care package full of goodies for her daughter's first finals week, she did it, and she says she chose the biggest one to be sent.

"I figured she could share," said Freund. "I thought it would be easy for me since I'm a working mom, and I wouldn't have to go to the store and gather all this stuff and then go to the post office and mail it."

Freund thought she could trust the company since the Michigan State University Activities Board suggested it.

However, a month after ordering and a week since OCM told her it would arrive, her daughter hasn't received anything.

"That's $58 that I could've used on a gift for Christmas," she said. "You rely on something like this, especially if its coming from an MSU organization that's encouraging you to buy this product, you should be able to trust that."

If you call OCM's customer service line you get a recording that says,"Thank you for calling OCM. All final exam packages will be shipped by Monday December 9th. If you are calling in regards to a final exam package, please hang up and visit www.ocm.com."

After sharing on Facebook, Fruend found other parents with the same complaints.

One wrote, "My daughter hasn't received hers and is done with exams tomorrow and will be headed home. I guess I expected it to be sent earlier than now. I'm not sure that I kept the information. I know they received my request because they cashed my check."

MSU apologized in a statement sent to NEWS 10.

"We are truly sorry to any student and their families who did not receive a timely care package from OCM. The University Activities Board has worked with OCM to provide students and their families the option to purchase carpet, linen, and care packages for a number of years. All revenue from these programs goes directly to providing MSU students with free late night programming. This year, due to timing of the holidays, staffing, and weather, some have been left unsatisfied with their care package experience. As with all vendors, we will continue to evaluate the services they provide to Michigan State students and families."

Freund just wants her money back and to make sure that other parents don't go through the same situation next year.

"Just so disappointed," she said. "I was so excited for her to get this and for her to share with her friends and roommates, and you know there wasn't any time for me to do something (else) because she's finished with finals tomorrow morning," said Freund.

MSU says OCM is aware of this situation and extends their apologies.

MSU says the company will provide refunds.

It suggests using the live chat on OCM's website or messaging the company on Facebook.

OCM works with more than 900 college campuses nationwide, and according to their website, the company has given more than $50 million dollars back to student organizations across the country.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.