Parents facing new charges in son's drowning

A Grand Rapids community college professor and his wife are facing new charges in connection to their son's drowning.

Timothy and Michelle Koets are charged with filling their dead son's Ritalin prescription and using the drugs for months after his death.

Their 16-year-old son Sam, who had autism, drowned in the family's Ottawa County backyard pool in March.

Timothy Koets was charged with manslaughter and child abuse for Sam's death.

