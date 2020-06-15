Parents dropping the ball on preventing bug bites

A new survey shows many parents don't know the best way to protect their children from bug bites.

University of Michigan researchers polled over 11-hundred parents of younger kids.

They found parents were twice as likely to be concerned about ticks than mosquitoes.

In fact, only of a third of parents said they use bug repellent with Deet, which is most effective against mosquitoes.

Most parents said they would seek medical care for their child if a bug bite caused a fever or rash.

