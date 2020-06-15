Parents dropping the ball on preventing bug bites

(Cropped Photo: Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

A new survey shows many parents don't know the best way to protect their children from bug bites.
University of Michigan researchers polled over 11-hundred parents of younger kids.
They found parents were twice as likely to be concerned about ticks than mosquitoes.
In fact, only of a third of parents said they use bug repellent with Deet, which is most effective against mosquitoes.
Most parents said they would seek medical care for their child if a bug bite caused a fever or rash.
The study was led by researchers at the University of Michigan.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus