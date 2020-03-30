Parents celebrate their high school seniors through door decorations

During this pandemic, we are all looking for signs that it's all going to be okay.

But if you drive through a neighborhood in Dimondale, you'll see a literal sign hoping to raise one high school senior's spirits.

"The situation for seniors right now is disappointing because this is like what everything has been building up to," said Christian Lenon, a Holt High School Senior.

Christian like many seniors, is devastated knowing that he'll be missing out on high school activities and events he's looked forward to for years.

"I have to miss out on things that we do in our high school like senior breakfast, senior camp out," said Christian. "At this point, I don't know when graduation or walking will be or an open house. So everything is confusing and upsetting right now."

Although he understands why he has to stay home, it doesn't make it any easier.

"This is a big pandemic that's going on, and staying home is something we got to do, but I am upset."

During this time of uncertainty, Christian's mom decided to put together a little sign of hope and celebration on their front door.

"My friend showed me the idea that she found online and thought it would be cool to celebrate the seniors," said Jamie Lenon.

The door decorations show Christian's school and sports accomplishments over the years, bringing a smile to the senior's face, who has been stuck at home for more than two weeks.

"It's cool because that poster I got for finally making it to states my senior year and this is one of my broken headgears that I wore a lot," said Christian. "They are great memories."

You can see the door decor from the street, so it's Jamie's hope it will also catch the eye of those walking or driving by.

"I hope people will take in account of the seniors," said Jamie. "I know everyone feels for them and are heartbroken so honk when you see it or just say a prayer for them and know that they are loved and thought of."

The family hopes their door decorations will catch on and more high school seniors can be celebrated during this time.

Schools in Michigan were scheduled to re-open April 13th, after the governor's stay-at-home order was set to expire.

However Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said it was unlikely schools would re-open within the current academic year.

