Parents call on Grand Ledge Public Schools leader to step down

People in Eaton County are calling on the superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools to resign.

It's because of a Facebook comment Brian Metcalf made about George Floyd, who was killed last week by Minneapolis police, sparking riots across the country.

"I wouldn't say surprised because of my experience thus far," said Grand Ledge parent Healther Schmitman.

Dozens of people showed up to protest outside the Grand Ledge Public Schools administration offices calling on superintendent Brian Metcalf to resign.

This is after he posted a Facebook comment Sunday saying George Floyd should have been following the law to avoid conflict with police.

Schmitman said those comments explain why her second-grader wanted to change schools.

"It got to a point where he came home asking me if he could change schools because he felt a lot of his peers were indeed racist," she said.

Grand Ledge High School alum Abby Wilcox said the post shows it's time for a change in leadership.

"Being responsible for our kids, he should not have those ideals he should not be publicizing those ideals, we need to better," said Wilcox.

In a letter to parents Monday, Metcalf says the Facebook comment was taken out of context.

Metcalf said what happened to George Floyd was wrong and the officer should face trial.

He goes on to say burning businesses, breaking windows, and looting is also wrong, and the violence and criminal activity need to stop.

But Wilcox said that letter isn't enough.

"Apologize. don't double down. now's not the time for that," she said.

Parents said they plan to bring up Metcalf's Facebook comment at its next meeting.

You can read Metcalf's letter to parents below.

Local Leader says, "Stop!! End the Violence!!"

There have been some rumors and questions regarding comments made from Superintendent Metcalf's personal Facebook account — and mischaracterizations of the full conversation and a lone screenshot that misrepresents the dialog that several community members were having about the horrible murder of George Floyd, subsequent riots, and significant damage to communities all over our nation.

To be clear, Dr. Metcalf called for an end to all the violence! In his comments, the Superintendent stated: what happened to George Floyd was wrong and that the police officer should (and will) face trial. The Superintendent also stated: burning businesses, breaking windows, and looting are also wrong. The Superintendent commented we are seeing lots of criminal activity and too many lives have already been ruined. This weekend, the nation has watched rioters burned, run over by trucks, and beaten to death. We have read about police officers being hit with bricks and shot to death. The violence and criminal activity need to stop - we have lost too many lives already!

Finally, the question should not be: why is a local school leader calling for the end to the violence? The question should be: why isn't every regional, state, and federal leader publicly calling for this to end? Why isn't every parent, plumber, electrician, teacher, doctor, and lawyer; in other words, why isn't every American standing up to say STOP! #ENDtheVIOLENCE

