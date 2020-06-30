Parents and students have mixed feelings about school reopening plan

Parents and students tell News 10 their biggest worry is the quality of education after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plans Tuesday to reopen classrooms this Fall.

The MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap plan outlines for schools to start making plans for the fall.

It also requires them to make plans for if it isn't safe for schools to re-open and if learning needs to continue online.

Amanda Cook has a son in the Olivet School District.

She says if schools do have to continue online she feels her son will have a hard time learning.

"My son will fall behind, I mean he did not get good grades at all on the homework he did online the last few weeks of school he needs the in-person help," said Cook.

The Governor's order does mention special education programs but didn't go into detail.

Jennifer Ruytz says she's worried her son won't be able to get the attention he needs if schools remain online.

"His dad and I both work full time and like I said we can't give him the extra speech therapy he needs and he won't sit and so for us like he does at school," said Ruytz.

Meanwhile, Michelle Beltran says her daughters have adjusted to online learning in the Holt School District and that safety is an active conversation in their home.

"These are crazy times however my daughter and I have had discussions she's 13 about if they have to wear masks back to school if she wants to return is that okay with her?" said Beltran.

Wearing masks, however, is not something Junior High Schooler Isabella Beltran is willing to do at school.

"If I had to wear a mask for 8 hours a day or 7 hours a day I would not go back because I can barely do it for like 45 minutes in a store, it's like a lot harder to breathe and I just feel like very uncomfortable," says Isabella.

Both the parents and students say they just want more of a clear picture of what will happen with schools in the Fall.

To see the full MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap plan CLICK HERE.

