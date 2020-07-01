Advertisement

Parents and students have mixed feelings about school reopening plan

Parents and students of Michigan's K-12 say they're left with more questions than answers after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plans to reopen classrooms this fall. (Source: WILX)
Parents and students of Michigan's K-12 say they're left with more questions than answers after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plans to reopen classrooms this fall. (Source: WILX) (WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parents and students tell News 10 their biggest worry is the quality of education after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plans Tuesday to reopen classrooms this fall.

The Michigan Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap plan outlines the ways in which Michigan schools may start making plans to re-open for the upcoming school year .

It also requires them to make plans for if it is not safe for schools to re-open and if learning needs to continue online.

Amanda Cook has a son in the Olivet School District.

She says if schools do have to continue online she feels her son will have a hard time learning.

"My son will fall behind," said Cook.

She adds, "I mean, he did not get good grades at all on the homework he did online the last few weeks of school. He needs the in-person help."

The Governor's order does mention special education programs but didn't go into detail.

Jennifer Ruytz says she's worried her son won't be able to get the attention he needs if schools remain online.

"His dad and I both work full time," said Ruytz.

Ruytz also says, "We can't give him the extra speech therapy he needs and he won't sit like he does at school."

Meanwhile, Michelle Beltran says her daughters have adjusted to online learning in the Holt School District and that safety is an active conversation in their home.

Beltran says, "These are crazy times. However, my daughter and I have had discussions. (We discussed) if they have to wear masks back to school, and if she wants to return is that okay with her?"

Wearing masks, however, is not something Junior High student Isabella Beltran is willing to do at school.

"If I had to wear a mask for 8 hours a day or 7 hours a day I would not go back, says Isabella.

She adds, "Because, I can barely do it for like 45 minutes in a store. It's a lot harder to breathe and I just feel like very uncomfortable."

Both the parents and students say they just want more of a clear picture of what will happen with schools in the fall.

To see the full Michigan Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap plan

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim’s father shocked by plea offer

Updated: moments ago
Julie Mooney and Kaylee Brock were brutally murdered in May of 2019. Their killer was offered a plea deal that would let him walk free in 30-50 years.

News

East Lansing Public Library closes the book on fines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is joining the movement to go "fine free."

News

East Lansing parking offers 30 minute grace period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The City of East Lansing wants to remind community members there will be a 30-minute grace period in all gated parking facilities in downtown East Lansing.

News

Car insurance changes have arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Medical coverage offered by car insurance companies has changed.

News

Lansing mobile food pantry to host food distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing mobile food pantry will be hosting a mobile food distribution on July 18.

Latest News

News

Stores asking customers to exchange coins during shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Stores no longer getting coins from the bank are now asking customers to use them.

Breaking

Whitmer closes indoor service at bars in lower Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order closing indoor service at bars throughout lower Michigan

News

Cawood to close for water main work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Cawood Street from Willow Street to West Saginaw Street for a water main installation.

News

3 killed when Flint crash splits car into 2 pieces: police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people have died and a fourth person has been injured after a car struck a median wall and bridge abutment on Interstate 475 in Flint.

News

State health officials confirm 262 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus continues to show its ugly head, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 262 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths.

News

State officials confirm 262 new COVID cases and 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The coronavirus just isn't going away, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports over 200 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths.