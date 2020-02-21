Parents address board about coach abuse claims

Several parents and students in Olivet's school district are voicing their concerns about abuse allegations involving basketball coaches.

Parents say several athletes from both the boys and girls basketball teams quit after claiming they were verbally abused by coaches. (Source WILX)

The claims were brought up at a school board meeting on Thursday night.

Parents say they are upset the district hasn't done anything about the claims.

One parent said, "You have five kids, three of them being starters that quit, and you can't tell me that's not a red flag? You had seven kids this year quit from this team - seven, seven out of fourteen children walk away from a coach, are you kidding me? And you don't think this is a problem?"

No charges have been brought against any of the coaches.

