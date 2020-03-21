Parents, Administrators wait for resources amid Coronavirus concerns

Chris Hagler is eight years old.

"He has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, and a vision impairment," said Brian Hagler, his father.

Chris goes to Gardner International Magnet School, art of the Lansing School District.

"The way he learns is through repetition, repetition, repetition," said Hagler. Kids with special needs cannot afford to miss any school."

That's exactly what's happening. Chris' father says they've been left in the dark.

"We see resources for the general education students, but there's been nothing sent with the special education students," said Hagler. "The silence has been deafening."

Ingham Intermediate School District Suerintendent Jason Mellema says he's not seen a crisis like this in his time as a super, almost ten years.

"This is kind of a challenging time," Mellema said. "Less than a week ago, students were all in session, and things have changed rapidly."

He says they're working out a plan for how to keep kids like Chris learning as much as possible.

"Truly, this isn't something that we've built out for in the past. This is a challenge for all of us...this isn't any individual district, this isn't anything that anyone's done wrong."

For now, Hagler's learning about teaching through social media.

"I've been getting most of my information on what to do from Facebook pages," he said.

And school administrators are asking for patience.

"We will work together to make sure that quality learning happens for all students."