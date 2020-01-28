Pardon request for Kwame Kilpatrick

A wealthy businessman is trying to get former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick pardoned.

Peter Karmanos said on a podcast Sunday that he believes President Donal Trump is seriously considering the request.

Kilpatrick has served about seven years of a 28-year sentence for bribery, extortion, racketeering and fraud.

The Justice Department said he ran a criminal enterprise out of Detroit's City Hall.

Karmanos founded "Compuware," a software company, and said the former mayor was always squeaky clean in business dealings regarding the city. He called Kilpatrick's prosecution "modern-day lynching."

At this time there has been no comment from the White House in regards to the pardon request.

