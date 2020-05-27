Papa John's record breaking sales

Papa John's has benefited from stay-at-home orders, and a lot of people are ordering pizza.

Same store sales in North America shot up more than 33% in May.

The CEO says the chain delivered the best sales period in the company's history, two months in a row.

Analysts predict that delivery pizza chains like Domino's and Papa John's will fare better than other restaurant companies as consumers navigate a covid-19 world.

