The following may be music to any coffee lovers ears.

The Panera Bread restaurant chain is launching a coffee subscription program.

The program cost $8.99 a month and it just started.

Best of all the program gives its subscribers unlimited coffee.

Even better iced coffee and hot tea will also be included in this start-up program for the chain.

Panera revamped its coffee offerings last year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.