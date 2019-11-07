Panels being held on substitute crisis

An increasing number of Michigan classrooms are being led by long-term substitutes who aren't certified teachers.

That's according to a report done by Bridge Magazine.

The report says 2,500 state classrooms were taught by substitutes in the 2018 to 2019 school year, which is a tenfold increase in just five years.

Experts say the jump in substitutes is a major issue,especially if nothing is done about it.

"First of all you're going to continue to see the long term sub crisis grow. If we don't do something, especially in our porous communities with students who need the most help, we're going to continue to see long term subs filling those positions. The opportunity that students are losing because of this plethora of long term subs, that's the real issue that we're trying to deal with," Doug Pratt, director of public affairs for the Michigan Education of Association, said.

The Center for Michigan and Bridge Magazine is holding two panels Thursday night to discuss the issues with long-term substitute teachers.

The event was open and free to the public and lasted until 8p.m. in the Gannon Building's "Michigan Room."

