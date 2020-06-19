Pandemic child care survey

The pandemic has caused disruptions on many fronts and a major one for families is child care.

According to a new Care.com survey, 63% of families are uncomfortable placing their children in day care as states reopen.

And nearly half are more concerned about the cost of child care than they were pre-pandemic.

Only 7% of parents surveyed feel it is safe to return to a normal routine.

And 52% do not anticipate a return to normalcy until next year or until a vaccine is developed.

