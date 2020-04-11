Pandemic affecting Easter Celebrations

Most churches have shut down there in person contact, but with Easter Sunday just a day away, they say virtually they're ready to go.

"This year we're following the stay-at-home order, we want to make sure people are safe and honor our leadership and government so we're going to be doing virtual services," Devin Lovette, City Life Lansing Church kids minister "in training," said.

Churches like City Life Lansing and Maranatha Bilingual Church say the doors will be shut come Easter Sunday, but the worship will still continue.

"That's what's been so different, the actual culture of being together, but behind the heart of why we meet every Sunday has not changed and that is to worship God and give Him honor and glory, to come together to grow and learn more about him and his work, that part has not changed because we're still doing that in our homes," Ceci Bordayo, Maranatha Bilingual Church children's director said.

In their homes are where these two churches are encouraging worshipers to participate in Easter Sunday. They both say their services will be completely online, including their Easter activities.

"Me and some of my friends here on the kids' team, we've been putting together video content, so there's teachings, lesson plans, activities, all kinds of stuff for kids to do at home," Lovette said.

"On Friday, in honor of Good Friday our church actually set up these eastern baskets for families and we just opened it up for families to pick up," Bordayo said.

Bordayo says although churches are still trying to make Easter sweet, the real meaning is what's going to make it special.

"What Easter is all about, it's not about the Easter bunny, it's not about the eater egg hunt, although all those things are fun and we love spending family time, this particular day, this Sunday is all about celebrating that Jesus rose again and we have something to worship about," she says.

Both City Life Lansing and Maranatha Bilingual Church say their Sunday Easter church service is open to the public.