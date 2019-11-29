Palomo remembered by family and friends

"I just want his name known. I don't want him to die in vain. He was a good man, and I want everyone to know that," said Dennis Palomo’s brother Patricio.

Dennis Palomo's family and friends say he was the epitome of a good person.

"I worked with him, grew up with him, went to school with him,” said Palomo’s friend Stan Shuck. “We played football and sports together, it was your average little rascals neighborhood, and we were the little rascals."

Patricio says Dennis would put everyone before himself.

"If that bus had a flat tire on its way to work, he would have stopped and helped change the tire. Back in 82, 83, he ran into a burning building and saved two out of the three children that were in there."

It’s a trait backed up by both family and friends.

"He was a great guy, and would literally give the shirt off his back," said Shuck.

Both Shuck and Palomo say while Dennis was one of the hardest workers they'd known, there was always time for some relaxation.

Palomo says he remembers a time he and Dennis went to San Antonio.

"We had a blast. We were supposed to do a roof, but no roofing got done. We had a lot more fun, we barbecued, went down to the coast, did a lot of fishing, it was really more like a vacation for him, and I want him to remember that."

And while they want justice for Dennis, his family says it's more important to remember who he was.

"A lot of people are going to miss him,” said Palomo. “He did a lot for a lot of people."

Kellie Dean, CEO of Dean Transportation, released a statement to News 10:

“We are deeply saddened for the family of the individual involved in this tragic accident and our hearts and prayers go out to them. Day in and day out, our drivers are keenly focused on transporting people safely to and from their destinations while serving as strong community-focused advocates. This incident has shaken our entire organization. We remain deeply committed to understanding how this accident happened and are working with the agencies involved in the investigation.”

