PTSD could increase the risk of a life threatening infection later in life.

That's according to a new Swedish study that compared PTSD patients to their brothers and sisters without the condition.

It showed siblings with a stress-related disorder were much more likely to develop meningitis, endocarditis or sepsis.

The risk was especially high among people diagnosed with PTSD at a younger age and those with other psychiatric conditions.

The study was led by researchers in Sweden and published in 'The BMJ'.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.