PTSD could increase the risk of a life threatening infection later in life.
That's according to a new Swedish study that compared PTSD patients to their brothers and sisters without the condition.
It showed siblings with a stress-related disorder were much more likely to develop meningitis, endocarditis or sepsis.
The risk was especially high among people diagnosed with PTSD at a younger age and those with other psychiatric conditions.
The study was led by researchers in Sweden and published in 'The BMJ'.
