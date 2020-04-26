Police: Gunman kills relative and veteran officer in La., second officer hospitalized

One of two Baton Rouge police officers involved in a shooting Sunday has died.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul has not yet released the name of the deceased officer but said that officer had been on the force for 21 years.

The other officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, is “fighting for his life” at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

The suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, is in custody. He is accused of shooting the officers and killing 58-year-old Curtis Richardson.

Chief Paul said the officers were called to the 1800 block of Pamela Drive around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 26.

Kato is accused of killing Richardson at that location. A source familiar with the case said Kato and Richardson are connected through one of Richardson’s relatives.

Kato fled the scene before officers could arrive, officials said.

The two officers received a tip that Kato was hiding at a home in the 3150 block of Conrad Street, in the area of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster.

While they were checking the scene just after 12:30 p.m., Kato fired upon them. He barricaded himself in the home as more officers surrounded the scene.

Around 4 p.m., an eruption of gunfire and screams rang out from near the house. It was followed by three or four more gunshots.

Kato was later taken into custody without incident after a four-hour standoff, the police chief said. He will be charged with first-degree murder for Richardson’s death. Charges for shooting the officers are still pending.

About 40 officers gathered on the second floor of the hospital to pray for the wounded officers, The Advocate newspaper reported. Those comrades stood watch as the deceased officer was taken from the hospital.

