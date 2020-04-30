PBS Memorial Day concert shifts to TV event because of virus

PBS' annual Memorial Day weekend concert, which draws tens of thousands of people to the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, has been turned into a pre-recorded TV event because of the coronavirus.

Performers like Trace Adkins, Christopher Jackson and Renee Fleming will have to record songs remotely.

Organizer Michael Colbert says it's important to continue the tradition of honoring Americans who died in conflicts throughout history, and this year it has been expanded to salute medical workers fighting COVID-19.

Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will be back as hosts. The show will feature some readings and performances that were done in past years.

