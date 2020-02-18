Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour

Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his North American tour dates.

The announcement comes just a month after the rock singer revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Osbourne said in a statement Monday -- he will go to Europe for treatment and then spend time recovering from his health issues.

If you bought tickets to the 'no more tours two' you will get a refund.

You'll also get first dibs on tickets to Osbourne's next tour.

The cancellation does not affect the European leg of his tour --

That's still scheduled to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.