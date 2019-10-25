Released from hospital, woman arraigned on murder charge

After spending more than a week in the hospital, an Owosso woman was arraigned Friday in Shiawassee County on an open murder charge.

Jennifer Ann Monroe was arraigned Friday in the county’s 66th District Court and is scheduled for a Nov. 6 probable cause conference before Judge Terrance Dignan.

Monroe was arrested for allegedly killing Kevin Parker, 47, of Owosso. Parker is a man police said Monroe had a turbulent relationship with.

Parker’s body was found by Owosso police around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 inside a residence on the 300 block of Dewey Street.

Police also found Monroe in the home with multiple stab wounds and believe she tried to kill herself after she killed Parker.

“That is our assumption: a murder-suicide attempt,” Owosso Police Lt. Eric Cherry said. “The suicide part was unsuccessful.”

Monroe was hospitalized with stab wounds for eight days before her arraignment Friday, Cherry said.

She’s currently housed in the Shiawassee County Jail in Corunna.

Cherry said Monroe and Parker had a history of altercations and were involved in a “domestic arrest” this month in Owosso which led to a no-contact order.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Owosso police at 989-725-0580.

