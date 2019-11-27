Owosso community makes Thanksgiving meal for all

Some people watch football at home on Thanksgiving, while others prepare a meal for the family.

But there are some in Shiawassee County that prepare a meal for a few hundred people.

It's a community effort where churches, the aging council, community members and restaurants are all pitching in. Their mission? To make sure everyone gets a proper Thanksgiving meal.

"It's a great thing we just feel like its such a blessing to be able to be in a position to help others," driving coordinator Dan Harrow said.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers take time out of their holiday to make sure others are able to have one.

"Just people that see there is an opportunity to serve and are willing to step up and its huge," volunteer coordinator Amanda Cushman said. "I'm still getting calls today that I can't answer because the dinner is tomorrow and we are already doing prep today of people that just want to help. "

People can come in and eat a meal or they can request to have one delivered, both free of charge. This year, volunteers are making over 500 home deliveries across Shiawassee County.

"It's the ones that come in that are so glad to be with people on Thanksgiving Day...those are then ones that make my day," volunteer and dinner coordinator Carol Batterbee said. "They just come in and they are so happy to not be alone and have someone to talk to or visit with. And when we deliver meals to the homes, and especially when the take kids with them for the deliveries...the people just light up."

Many have been volunteering for years, saying there's no place or people they'd rather eat turkey with --and of course-- with all the fixings.

"I love serving people and helping people and that's what we're told to do in the scripture, serve like Jesus," volunteer Linda Caswell said.

Although a lot of the prep work and putting the meal together is getting done on Wednesday afternoon, you can still come Thursday to help out with cleanup.

The dinner is Thursday from noon to 2:00, but the deadline to sign up for meal delivery or a dinner was Tuesday.