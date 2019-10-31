Owners move house away from lakeshore

Some people in West Michigan have decided to move their lakefront home away from Lake Michigan to save it from the rising waters.

The utilities had to be removed, the home cut off of it's foundation then hoisted and put on wheels before being pulled back, however, the move didn't require much packing. (Source NBC)

"This is where the house used to sit, but it's now 70 feet back," said NBC reporter, Heather Gregg. "This is not an easy or an inexpensive process. It's quite costly, but for these homeowners it's their best option."

The move alone took about a month and a half...

"They just lift that straight up into the air, sitting on the cribbing and these steel beams."

Greg Windemuller is the General Contractor on the project happening in Port Sheldon Township near Holland.

He orchestrated this big move.

He said, "To rebuild the house back further was going to cost a lot more, so they decided it would be better for them to move it back."

Total cost for this move will be around $300,000 or more, but the family lives here year-round and the home has been in the same family for three generations.

The home was still stable, but the homeowners didn't want to wait until it was too late.

They made the decision to move in April saying they didn't want to gamble with mother nature.

"That lake water is just so powerful. You can't control water. It's one of the most powerful things out there."

The contractor says it will still be a few months before the family can get moved back in, but they're hoping they can celebrate Christmas here.

