A new study reveals most overweight people don't want to discuss the issue with their doctors.

Many participants said they were usually given advice that was unhelpful, or condescending.

They also didn't like being scolded or made to feel personally responsible about their weight.

Others felt their health problems were dismissed as being weight-related, and were not treated properly.

The study was led by researchers at University of Oxford (UK) and published in 'Clinical Obesity'.

