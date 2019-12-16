Overnight parking will be allowed in Lansing with permit

The Lansing City Council has voted to allow overnight parking in the city of Lansing.

With a permit, Lansing residents will be able to park from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“Many people want the ability to park overnight throughout Lansing, while others have concerns about possible congestion on our streets. The ordinance passed today is a compromise that will allow those with permits to park overnight. It will also provide a funding source to allow for overnight parking enforcement staff,” said Mayor Andy Schor

Annual permits will be available for Lansing residents for $125 per vehicle per year.

However, that fee for parking has caused some concern for some.

“It's inequitable to struggling families who are working hard to survive," said Brandon Betz, an incoming city councilman.

And in residential Lansing, lots of homeowners don't have another option.

"It's a lot of skinny driveways with small garages, and often with multiple tenants and multiple vehicles there," said City Councilman Brian Jackson.

Temporary permits are available for non-Lansing residents with the sponsorship of a Lansing resident for $10 per night, for up to three nights at a time.

Lansing residents can apply for an annual and/or temporary overnight parking permit through the City of Lansing's Parking Office. However, as the current ordinance stands, if you apply for a parking permit and are denied, you're out of luck.

"I would like to see the residents have an opportunity to appeal if they feel they're in need and it's deemed that they're not,” said Jackson.

The mayor's office said that annual and temporary permits can be suspended in the event of construction, emergencies, snow or other weather events. The office also said permits are only valid if they are displayed correctly.

In addition, the city said that permits do not guarantee a parking spot, and they are only for vehicles, not boats, trailers, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, or another other type of vehicle with more than two axles.

The ordinance will go into effect on March, 1 2020.

