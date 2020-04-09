Overnight crash causes car to flip in East Lansing

Overnight police responded to a car crash in East Lansing.

A crash in East Lansing on Thursday, April 9, 2020 caused a car to flip.

The accident involved a car flipping over on West Saginaw St. at the corner of Pine Forest Dr.

It happened a little after 2:20 a.m.

Our News 10 crew saw two ambulances at the scene.

At this time, we have reached out to East Lansing police for details.

We do not yet know how the car crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

