Over 8,000 absentee ballots being mailed

More than 8,000 absentee ballots are being mailed this Friday, Jan. 31 for the presidential primary election.

Voters can download the form to request an absentee ballot, sign up for the automatic application list, check on the status of their absentee applications and more by clicking here.

Voters in the City of Lansing can also go to either the South Washing Office Complex, located at 2500 S. Washington Avenue, or Lansing City Hall, located at 124 West Michigan Avenue, to vote in person or register to vote.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 3, the South Washing Election Unit will have extended hours on Wednesday and Saturdays:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, March 9th Only 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (due to state law)

In addition, the Election Unit will have extended hours on the following weekend days:

Saturdays, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and 29 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

