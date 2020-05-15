Over 4,000 without power in Lansing area

Lansing Board Water and Light is reporting that 4, 348 customers lost power Friday morning as storms rolled through mid-Michigan.

BWL is working on a total of 40 outages in various geographic areas.

The largest outage is located in on the northwest side of the City of Lansing where 2,124 customers are impacted.

Consumer's Energy is currently reporting that 99.9% of all its customers are with power.

Consumer's currently has some minor outages.

One is just north of Battle Creek.

While a second outage that is effecting just a handful of customers is located southwest of Flint.

