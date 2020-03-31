Over 2,000 companies hiring in Michigan

Companies in Michigan are looking to fill thousands of critical, immediate vacancies due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release sent to News 10.

The job openings include positions in logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and agribusiness industries, the State Emergency Operations Center said.

“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”

The State Emergency Operations Center said thousands of new jobs are being posted to MiTalent.org. The center said employers who are looking to hire during the pandemic should use the COVID-19 On-demand hiring intake form to make sure their postings show up in the search results.

“While many Michiganders are being displaced from work, thousands of employers have immediate job openings,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “We encourage those who are currently unemployed to search available jobs at MiTalent.org.”

