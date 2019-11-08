Over $12 million granted to expand food bucks program in Michigan

"Double Up Food Bucks helps families in Michigan purchase more fruits and vegetables while supporting Michigan's farmers," said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Stabenow announced a new $12.5 million federal fund on Thursday to expand "double up food bucks" in Michigan.

The funds came in the form of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, which Stabenow expanded and made permanent in the 2018 Farm Bill, according to a release from her office.

"This new support will help the Fair Food Network connect families in every county in Michigan with affordable, healthy food," she said.

What is Double Up Food Bucks?

It is a project of the Fair Food Network that doubles the value of food assistance dollars spent on locally grown produce at farmers markets and grocery stores

"Senator Stabenow has been a steadfast champion of nutrition incentives since day one having seen first-hand their benefits for families, farmers, and local economies," said Oran Hesterman, founder and CEO of Fair Food Network, which pioneered the Double Up Food Bucks program that is now in 27 states, according to the release.

The Fair Food Network is planning to use the money to expand the program to more farmers markets and grocery stores.

It should see double the participation from SNAP households by 2023.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.