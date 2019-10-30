Over 100 MSU students protest outside the president's office

Tensions reached a boiling point on MSU's campus and students are bringing their concerns straight to the president's door.

From alleged ice sightings on campus, to a toilet paper noose hanging on the dorm room door of two black students.

Plus a racially insensitive campus survey, protesters say they've had enough.

“Those are just three things and that doesn't even like conclude the like countless things that happened on campus through the years, so we definitely want to make sure that we're holding them accountable,” said Dante Booker, the political affairs director of the Black Student Alliance.

Over 100 students lined the fourth floor of the Hannah Administration Building Wednesday.

Student leaders submitted a 10-point-plan for diversity, equity and inclusion to President Samuel Stanley.

“Students are tired of their school being a reactive school and not a proactive school especially a school that likes to claim they are very diverse and very inclusive for them not to already have inclusive diversity plans,” said Lesly Morales, chair of the Alliance of Queer and Ally Students.

One of the demands includes cultural, racial and religious sensitivity training for all university faculty, staff, contractors and police officers.

“President Stanley is very committed to a safe and inclusive campus and safety means a lot of things,” said MSU Vice- President and Spokesperson Emily Guerrant.

“How do people feel? Do they feel safe on campus and what can the university do to be playing a role to make sure that people feel that way?”

University administrators say President Stanley agreed to meet monthly with campus leaders to discuss their demands.

Guerrant is also telling News 10 the toilet paper noose incident is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police.

It's still uncertain if the students responsible will face disciplinary action.

