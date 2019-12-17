Over 100 MI schools awarded healthy school enivronment program

Some schools in Michigan have been awarded a program to help make their school environment healthier.

The Building Healthier Communities program is a public-private initiative that supports children's health by providing students, teachers and administrators with the tools to create a healthier school environment. The program is focused on everything from improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, addressing mental health, overall well-being and empowering children to make healthy choices, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network.

The Building Healthier Communities was originally created by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan back in 2009, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The program is an evidence-based, comprehensive, school-wide initiative that supports children's health by giving students, teachers and administrators the training, curriculum, equipment, funds, communication tools and external coaches that are needed to create a culture of wellness, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

New this year, the program will give tools to select schools to address mental health and well-being, which will empower students to better understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, create and maintain positive relationships and more, according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield. School staff will also have the opportunity to address their personal wellness and implement supports for healthy eating, physical activity and well-being to help them be the best version of themselves.

The program was awarded to 130 schools across the state of Michigan.

