Over 1 million Michigan workers receive unemployment benefits

Over 1 million Michigan workers have received unemployment benefits, according to the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

The UIA said 1,018,315 have received benefits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UIA said it has given out more than $1.66 billion in payments since March 15.

Additionally, a report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed 1,178,021 Michigan residents filed for unemployment between March 15 and April 18.

“We are working hard to provide emergency financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19, with more than 1 million Michiganders receiving benefits,” said Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “While Michigan’s unemployment system appears to be outpacing the rest of the country in paying benefits, much work remains for those who still need help completing their claim. We will not rest until everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”

The UIA said most workers who have not yet received benefits will be eligible to do so once they complete the federal requirement to certify their claim.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.