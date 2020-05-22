Outdoor safety: Pools and Drowning

Drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths among kids under four.

Experts recommend that parents designate a 'water watcher' to keep an eye on the pool, and not anything else.

Little ones who cannot swim should wear a life jacket, and not water wings.

And tell your children to stay away from pool drains, which can be an entrapment and drowning hazard.

If you have a backyard pool, be sure it is protected by self-locking gates, fences, door locks or pool alarms.

Information from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Contact: CPSC at 301-504-7908.

