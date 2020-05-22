Drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths among kids under four.
Experts recommend that parents designate a 'water watcher' to keep an eye on the pool, and not anything else.
Little ones who cannot swim should wear a life jacket, and not water wings.
And tell your children to stay away from pool drains, which can be an entrapment and drowning hazard.
If you have a backyard pool, be sure it is protected by self-locking gates, fences, door locks or pool alarms.
Information from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Contact: CPSC at 301-504-7908.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Outdoor safety: Pools and Drowning
Drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths among kids under four.