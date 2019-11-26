Orthotics stolen from toddler with cerebral palsy

An overnight car break-in in Jackson came out with more than the usual credit cards and money.

This weekend, during the larceny, the thief took a child's pair of orthotic boots.

"Just talking about it makes me want to cry," said Lindsay Boike, mother of two-year-old, Charlie.

Boike, can't hold back her tears, as she's filled with sadness and frustration after her son's orthotic boots were stolen.

"There're my little kid's and he needs them."

Charlie was recently diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is just learning how to take his first steps with the help of his one of a kind orthotics.

"These keep him flat and allow the bones to grow properly while he's standing and weight baring, which he just started doing, so it's gonna take us a couple steps back if we don't get them back," Boike said.

Replacing the orthotics will cost the family both time and thousands of dollars.

"We worked really hard to get those," said Boike. "It takes like four to five weeks just to get the insurance companies together and going through the process of getting them fitted and put on. It's not just as simple as walking into the store and buying them."

To avoid this long and pricey process, Boike is asking the Jackson community for help to get them back, as they suspect the person who stole them doesn't have them anymore.

"I can only imagine once they figured out what they were, they didn't need them, they couldn't sell them so they are somewhere, in a yard, in a dumpster, could have been tossed out of vehicle, I don't know..I just want them back," said Boike.

The family has filed a police report with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, but says they won't press charges.

"If they could just please bring them back, that's all they really want," pleaded Boike. "I don't care what condition they are in, we can try to get them fixed so he can walk again..that's all I really ask," said Boike.

The orthotics were taken from a car near the Vandercook area in Jackson late Saturday night.

If you have them or find them, Boike says you can anonymously drop them off that the Jackson County Health Department's front desk or at Transcend orthothics at 1407 E. Michigan in Jackson.

The family says if they don't find the orthotics within the week, they will have to start the long and pricey process to get them replaced.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says this car break-in on going investigation.

