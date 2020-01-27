Orthodontics office and Girl Scouts team up to give cookies to first responders

It's almost February, which means it's almost "Girl Scout Cookie season."

For the second year, Grubaugh Orthodontics is helping sales by buying hundreds of boxes of cookies and donating them to Mid-Michigan first responders.

"Last year we bought almost 400 boxes of cookies, so hopefully this year we'll buy even more than that," said Dr. Ed Grubaugh.

They've already pre-ordered hundreds of boxes from local troop 30790.

"Who doesn't love girl scout cookies? Everyone loves Girl Scout cookies so we thought that would be a good way to help the Girl Scouts out, and also show our appreciation as well," said Grubaugh.

11-year-old Leah Gates, has been a Girl Scout for seven years and says it's amazing when the community comes together to help them out.

"It's really awesome because you can get to do all these fun activities and you get to help the world and you get to help people and it just makes everyone happy," said Gates.

Troop leader Deanna Souders says the troop of 17 girls has a goal of 175 boxes each. So far they have 1,500 pre-orders.

A portion of each cookie sale helps support the troop, which they return and help the community through volunteerism.

"Part of the Girl Scouts program is to learn how and to practice being helpful and respectful. We have cleaned up parks, taught others about leaving no trace, and promote pajama drives and food drives," said Souders.

Previously Troop 30790 has given cookie donations to the City of DeWitt Fire Station and the Local Clinton County Food Bank at Redeemer Church.

Souders says Scout Troops will be selling cookies at booths all around Mid-Michigan each weekend from February 21 through February 23 at local retailers.

Grubaugh Orthodontics will buy one box of cookies from any Greater Lansing Area troop interested. All you have to do is visit their office and take a photo with their team.

