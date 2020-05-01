Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in need of games for residents

Even with smiling faces from staff and therapists, it's not easy for those suffering from brain injuries to be cooped up in the Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.

"It's been tough for them not being able to have visitors," said Chanin Heise, Director of Development & Communications. "These are individuals that suffer from strokes or are recovering from traumatic brain injuries."

The 20 residents that are staying on campus are only able to leave their room with enrichment staff.

"Safety is our first priority," said Karley Brouwer, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist. "We do have therapists on site with them everyday via telehealth or in person or their psychologist because we want them to feel that love and care that they would be receiving from their family."

But Origami wants to do more to engage with their residents.

That's why the non-profit is asking for new and used games that residents can do both in their rooms and outside.

"We want to find creative ways to help them feeling good and feeling supported during this time," said Heise.

As the weather gets nicer, outdoor games like ladder ball and corn hole not only can lift their spirits, but push them toward their rehab goals.

"We are not only getting them up and physically active but we are engaging them in a cognitive time activity, fine motor, gross motor, range of motion, following direction, sequencing," said Brouwer. "There are so many rehab goals that we can address in one simple outdoor game."

Because they are asking for help from the public, Origami plans to disinfect all donations that come through.

"We would sanitize them and properly take care of them before they would be distributed."

Donations are accepted 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, in the designated donation bin that is located, just inside of the entryway door of the Clinic building.

Donations can also be shipped to 3181 Sandhill Rd. Mason, MI 48854

Click here for the donation wish list.

The non-profit recently had to cancel its big annual fundraiser.

It raises tens of thousands of dollars to help people pay for the rehabilitation.

You can find out how to donate here.